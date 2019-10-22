Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 2.73 Cr Mercedes-Maybach has an emotional tribute to Sridevi

Bollywood celebs are known to invest in luxury rides. After all, their arrival at an event needs to be a statement. Janhvi Kapoor, owns a range of wheels including an Audi A6 and a Mercedes-Benz GLS. The Dhadak star’s recent purchase however, has got the automobile fanatics talking.

Janhvi has invested in a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach, one of the most expensive sedans available in the country, which costs around Rs 2.73 Crore. But it’s not the price that has caught our attention. Janhvi’s Maybach carried the same number plate as of late Sridevi’s Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The registration number of 7666 is the same in both cars.