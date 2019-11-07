Janhvi Kapoor's quirky salwar suit makes a 'desi' style statement at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor is known to make heads turn with her fashion choices. The actress at a very young age has transformed into a glamorous diva, who can hardly get an outfit wrong. Impressing the fashion police again, here’s Janhvi in another traditional ensemble making us fall in love with her desi avatar.

Janhvi was spotted at the airport by shutterbugs who clicked several candids as she departed to Amristar. Clad in a salwar suit with flared sleeves and bottoms, the Dhadak star paired her suit with an aquamarine dupatta and bright pink mojaris.