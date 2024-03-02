 Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Rihanna Imitated Her & Called Her 'Hot'; LEAKED Instagram Chat Goes Viral
Janhvi Kapoor also danced with Rihanna on her song Zingaat from Dhadak.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

On Saturday morning, Janhvi Kapoor left the netizens in shock after she shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which, she was seen dancing with Rihanna on her song Zingaat from Dhadak at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye.”

Check it out:

Now, Janhvi's leaked chats are doing the rounds on the internet, where she is seen telling a fan about her interaction with Rihanna.

In the chat, the actress is seen stating that Rihanna watches her on Instagram and that she loves the way Janhvi dresses up. "And the little wave you do to the paps turning around. And then she imitated me. And she was like I can't believe I'm seeing you in person you're stunning," said Kapoor in her chat.

Take a look at the chats:

Janhvi Kapoor telling her fan about her interaction with Rihanna
byu/Iamrandom17 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Meanwhile, several celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Genelia Deshmukh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, are currently in Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

