Janhvi Kapoor recreates Raveena Tandon's iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ look in a yellow saree

The 90s were one of the most iconic eras of the film industry, with some of the best films and songs coming our way. With another decade coming to an end, there’s no better way to party than the 90s way. Bindra Singh Amritpal threw a 90s themed bash last night and Bollywood made sure to put their best foot forward with the costumes.

Janhvi Kapoor came in dressed like Raveena Tandon recreating the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ look from Mohra.