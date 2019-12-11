Janhvi Kapoor recreates Raveena Tandon's iconic ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ look in a yellow saree

The 90s were one of the most iconic eras of the film industry, with some of the best films and songs coming our way. With another decade coming to an end, there’s no better way to party than the 90s way. Bindra Singh Amritpal threw a 90s themed bash last night and Bollywood made sure to put their best foot forward with the costumes.
Janhvi Kapoor came in dressed like Raveena Tandon recreating the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ look from Mohra.
Apart from Kapoor, the party also saw Karan Johar recreating the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai poster with Shah Rukh Khan embarrassingly photo bombing in the background. Gauri Khan donned Tina’s outfit while Karan Johar dressed like Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul by adding his own style to the look and Kaajal Anand dressed like Anjali.
As for Sidharth Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan, they ended up twinning in Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ look as Tiger from the film Hum.
Meanwhile Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi dressed up as Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
If you don’t party the 90s way before the decade ends, have you even partied yet?
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)