Janhvi Kapoor gives glimpse of her personal spa, reveals secret to flawless skin

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those natural beauties who are blessed with a flawless skin, with her being the limelight she is required to put makeup on. But, she also manages to take time out to care for her skin. Her recent Instagram story shows how she makes the most of her time.
In the video, she is seen posing in between her pilates session with a face pack applied on her face. Well, maintaining a beautiful skin and body requires a lot of efforts and Janhvi’s Instagram story is proof of that. Watch the video right here.
Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, and Takht.
