e-Paper Get App

'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with Joe LoCicero

Gina and Joe tied the knot in May 2019.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Actor couple Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are set to become parents.

The "Jane the Virgin" star made the announcement on her 38th birthday on Instagram.

"This birthday hits different (sic)," she captioned the video featuring footage and photos of herself with LoCicero, leading up to a clip of the duo with a pregnancy test.

This will be the first child for Rodriguez and LoCicero, who met on the set of "Jane the Virgin" before they tied the knot in May 2019.

LoCicero, 35, has appeared in Rodriguez films such as "Someone Great" and "Miss Bala". He has also had a recurring role on "The Bold and The Beautiful".

Read Also
At 43, Bipasha Basu expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover: Report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainment'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez expecting first child with Joe LoCicero

RECENT STORIES

Suspected monkeypox death: Will examine reasons for death, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Suspected monkeypox death: Will examine reasons for death, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Need for educators to enhance skills and knowledge in International Education

Need for educators to enhance skills and knowledge in International Education

What is the Patra Chawl land scam case about? Here's all you need to know

What is the Patra Chawl land scam case about? Here's all you need to know

'Absolute warrior': Netizens laud weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on clinching gold medal at...

'Absolute warrior': Netizens laud weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on clinching gold medal at...

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...