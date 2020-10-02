Jamie Foxx to return as Electro for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3'

Los Angeles: Jamie Foxx is reportedly in final talks to reprise his role as Electro in the upcoming film "Spider-Man 3". If finalised, the actor will join Tom Holland, who will reprise his role of Spider-Man from previously two movies -- "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx played the supervillain character in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", when actor Andrew Garfield was essaying the role of the iconic webslinger. Garfield, who made his debut with 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man", was later replaced by Holland after Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character.

Holland first played Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" and later appeared in several "Avengers" movies.

"Spider-Man 3", being directed by Jon Watts, will also mark the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. The movie, which has a release date of December 17, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.