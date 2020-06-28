James McAvoy has stopped following his pre-shoot ritual

Los Angeles: Actor James McAvoy says there was a pre-shoot ritual that he used to follow, but then he stopped because he found it "just stupid".

Talking about what he does before the director says 'action', McAvoy shared: "I for a little while or couple of years, was trying to make myself sort of tense as possible before doing a take and then just relax because it really made you feel relaxed. I would just repel myself into the scene but I stopped doing that because it's just stupid to do that."

McAvoy is known for his roles in movies like "The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe", "The Last King Of Scotland" and the "X Men" franchise in which he played Charles Xavier aka Professor X.

He has most recently reprised the role of Professor Xavier in "X Men: Dark Phoenix", which released theatrically last year and was telecast on Star Movies on Sunday.

On what it is about the character he finds juicy, McAvoy said: "It's Sir Juicy Charles! I mean he has changed and I have done four films and he has been pretty radically different in this psychological makeup every time I have played him but particularly the 1st one, 2nd one and this one and that is just as an actor that is like almost playing new character every time I come back to him. So it's fresh each time."