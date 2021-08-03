Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to feature in Indian version of British drama, 'Guilt'

Mumbai: Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen sharing screen space in the Indian remake of the popular British mystery drama series 'Guilt'. As per a press note, the Indian version of 'Guilt' will revolve around the lives of brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet.

While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum cafe. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around.