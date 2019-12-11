Jai Mummy Di: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall to star in Luv Ranjan's quirky comedy

Interestingly, the poster also sees the two phenomenal actors - Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon holding their respective children over their shoulders. While in the air, the actors dressed as bride and groom are trying to get close. By the looks of the poster, we are sure of how epic and a laugh riot the movie is going to be.

As the title hints itself, Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy that revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between the mothers of the protagonists and how it affects their romance.

The actor, who is currently seen in a cameo appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Kartik Aaryan, says that he loved working on it.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. It is presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films’ Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Jai Mummy di releases on releases on 17th January 2020.