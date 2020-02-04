Jacqueline Fernandez reveals a lesser known Salman Khan secret

Bhopal: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in a number of films with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She has now revealed a secret about her former "Kick" co-star.

"I don't think there is anything that I specifically know. But one thing is that since I have worked so closely with him, he doesn't get any time to sleep," Jacqueline told IANS here.

"He is working in the morning, afternoon and night. He is either on a flight or he is travelling to set for 'Bigg Boss' shoot or shooting a song. He is always working," she opened up about the actor, who is currently hosting the "Bigg Boss 13" show.