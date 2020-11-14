Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Diwali in the scenic mountains of Himachal

The festive season has begun and everyone is enjoying the festive fervour, while taking necessary precautions, of course. Jacqueline Fernandez, too, is celebrating the festival of lights with her extended family in midst of the scenic mountains of Himachal. The actor, who is shooting for Bhoot Police there, will be celebrating Diwali on the film’s set. “I am celebrating the festival of lights at my happy place, which is on the sets and with the team of Bhoot Police. We have been given a day off from the hectic shoot schedule and we are all hoping to have a gala time,” Jacqueline says.

Talking about her shoot schedule Jacqueline shares, “We just wrapped our shoot schedule for Dalhousie and now we will be filming in Dharamshala.”

Speaking about the beauty Himachal holds, the actress concludes by saying, “Himachal is a very scenic and beautiful place and for the first time, I am celebrating the festive season in the lap of mountains. The experience couldn't get better with my co-actors, team and crew and we are having the time of our lives.”

On work front, Jacqueline has three big banner films in her kitty. She will be seen next in Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Bhoot Police.