Jackie Shroff tries his hand at pottery amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and shared a photo where he is seen giving pottery a shot.

In the image, he wear white pants and a lavender-coloured shirt.

"Maati se puch. Aaj sikandar kahan hai," he captioned the image.

Jackie's wife Ayesha took to the comment section and wrote: "Wowwwwww".

He had earlier shared a picture with his daughter Krishna Shroff and wrote: "My Power my Shakti".

On the acting front, Jackie was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3", starring his son Tiger Shroff.

Jackie will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Sooryavashi". The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.