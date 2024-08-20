Jackie Shroff Reveals Why He Allowed Only Krushna Abhishek To Mimic Him: 'I See No Harm...'

A few days ago, Jackie Shroff had filed a legal proceeding against multiple entities who have been impersonating him, using his name, pictures, voice and his popular term 'bhidu.' The actor filed a lawsuit against the same and had given only Krushna Abhishek the permission to impersonate him.

Now speaking about the same to Times Of India, Jackie Shroff finally reveals the reason behind allowing only Krushna to mimic him and said that he is very fond of Krushna. He further states that The Great Indian Kapil Show fame is a talented actor and that he is superb in his shows. Jackie states that he sees 'no harm' in Krushna mimicking him.

He said, ''Krushna is a colleague, a talented actor, and someone I am fond of. He is superb in his shows, and I think people like his portrayals of different artists. So, that’s the reason. I see no harm in him impersonating me. I mean, I don’t want people selling things like inners on my name.”

Krushna too had earlier opened up on being the only person to impersonate Jackie Shroff and had thanked the actor for giving him the opportunity. Expressing his gratitude, Krushna said, ''Imagine being the only person in the world allowed to imitate Jaggu dada. I am truly grateful to him for this. It’s such a proud feeling. As an artiste, it’s incredibly fulfilling to know that he appreciates my portrayal and that’s the reason he has allowed only me to impersonate him.”

In 2018, Krushna mimicked Jackie Shroff on the Kapil Sharma Show when his son Tiger Shroff was present at the show for the promotions of a film. The episode turned out to be a laughter riot and since then, Krushna's gig as Jackie Shroff became a recurring one on fans demand on the show.