Jaaved Jaaferi on son Meezan: His focus is on being a star actor

Meezan made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production "Malaal" in 2019, and will soon be seen in the Priyadarshan directorial "Hungama 2".

Explaining the concept of a 'star actor', Jaaved feels his son has the potential to get there. "I think he has got a great personality, a screen presence which is very important. There are actors, stars and then there are star actors. Sometimes actors get pushed back because of stars but then there are star actors like Mr Bachchan or Dilip saheb who are evergreen. I think he has potential, even if he is new. He has got eyes which speak and good voice. There are a lot of people who have shown interest, " he says.

As a father, Jaaved says he has given Meezan the kind of foundation that is important. "I can give him the foundation, his values, morals , principles, how he should be in life and that is important for me and I have done my part. The rest, money, fame will come and go, "he says.