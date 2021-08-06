‘I’ve written a murder mystery, which I want to direct as a feature film,’ says Tisca Chopra as she reveals her future plans

It’s around 9.30 pm and Tisca Chopra is in the car, trying to guide her chauffeur in the right direction while fielding queries. In the process, she speaks to the Cinema Journal about her projects, OTT, and more. Excerpts:

What are you shooting for?

It’s a series for Disney+Hotstar. The working title is Fear, and it’s dark and supernatural-ish, yet rooted in reality.

Sounds fascinating, OTT sure is giving us plenty of interesting content...

Well, the TV soaps are not really relatable, and formulaic Bollywood romance-dramas, with their song-dance routine, have left a part of India hungry for good content. That’s why the erudite, well-travelled Indian had turned to American, British, Israeli and Korean filmmakers for entertainment. But, while they are all coming up with some really cool stuff, it doesn’t speak to us directly. This audience, too, wants to see stories of our country, told by their people in their own language. That’s the lacuna being filled by OTT currently.