I’ve been trying to impress him: Disha Patani opens up on relationship with Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s relationship has been quite the talk of the town since the two were first spotted together on a friendly dinner. They have also taken their time away from the media on a small vacation to Maldives and the pictures are still some of our favourites! However, both Disha and Tiger have managed to keep their relationship under wraps for so long. While Tiger says that it’s nice to leave people with speculations and keeps the mystery alive, this is what Disha has to say.

She got in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of her upcoming film, Bharat. In the Twitter Fan Question segment, a fan asked Disha why don’t they come out in the open with their relationship and Disha said, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he like’s everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”(sic.)

Take a look at the full segment here.

That’s one way to keep the speculations alive, Disha! Do you think Tiger and Disha should come out with their relationship& Honestly, we think they should because they look absolutely adorable together. On the work front, Disha will also be seen in Malang, a Mohit Suri directorial. This thriller will have Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles and the team has already started shooting for it in Goa.