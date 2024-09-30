'It's Terrible': Rajat Kapoor Feels OTT Platforms Control Showbiz, Have 'Cluttered' India's Content Space

Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor recently starred in the second season of the web-series Tanaav, helmed by veteran director Sudhir Mishra. In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Kapoor opened up on the show's comparisons with Fauda, the OTT culture in India, OTT censorship, and more. Excerpts:

Why did you decide to do Tanaav?

Initially, I had refused to do Tanaav. I had done Scam 1992 in which I was an income tax officer. I did Mulk where I was a cop. I didn't want to play a cop or intelligence officer again as I thought it would be similar. But the makers persuaded me to do it and I am glad! I am very happy with my role in Tanaav.

Tanaav is an adaptation of Fauda. Were you apprehensive of comparisons between the two?

I have not watched Fauda. In fact, I saw half an episode once and I got bored of it. I don't think people can really compare Tanaav with Fauda, because the two shows are very different. The initial impetus might have come from Fauda, but Tanaav is more about Kashmir and our issues. It's very Indian.

Why do you think the audience is shifting from theatres to OTT?

The habit of going out was broken during the COVID years. A new habit was formed wherein the world was available to us on our laptops. We have now gotten used to having everything delivered at our doorsteps, be it groceries or content. Earlier, people would go to theatres to watch a movie every week. Now, they wait and check which is that one movie in a month that is worth watching on the big screen, because the rest will anyway be available on OTT within two weeks.

Do you think OTT has breathed in new life into the content scene of India?

In some way, yes, because new kind of content is now being made, which is good for some actors and filmmakers. But I feel it has also cluttered up the space. I think OTT platforms have too much power now, which is not nice. They are now controlling the industry and deciding what should be made, which is terrible. It is becoming a monopoly which was not the case earlier. Some 20 years ago, there would be these few big studios which would make all mainstream films, but there were also independent producers and filmmakers, who would make films like Bheja Fry or Aankhon Dekhi. I feel that is not possible today because the OTT game is too strong and they dictate what should be made and delivered, what should be released in theatres and what should head straight to the online portals. I don't find it a very happy situation.

What is your opinion on OTT censorship?

It is irrelevant in this day and age. Everything is available on the internet. What are you going to censor? How are you going to stop anything? And the audience will anyway convey to you what they want to watch. So we should not worry much about censoring a film. You don't see Godfather and become a gangster, because there are other values that you have in the society. If someone is making a film on a political party, you don't just go and join the party suddenly. I don't think films have that much influence on people.