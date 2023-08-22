'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, known for her portrayal of an IAS officer in ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, recently shared a spine-chilling incident she encountered during her stay at a hotel.

The actress brought to light a disturbing breach of privacy that has since driven her to be extra cautious.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Kriti candidly opened up about the unnerving occurrence while conversing with Hauterrfly. "There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films," she recounted.

She recalled that an employee from the hotel where she was staying surreptitiously placed a camera in her room. To counter such unsettling situations, Kriti now practices a vigilant habit of checking her surroundings along with her team upon checking into a hotel. "He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box," she shared, emphasizing the need for awareness and caution.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS WITH OTHER CELEBS

Dia Mirza, who has recently garnered acclaim for her role in "Made In Heaven Season 2," also highlighted the importance of precautions. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed her heightened sensitivity to this issue due to videos of actresses being exploited a decade ago. This alarming incident has pushed her to be meticulous about checking for hidden cameras before settling into a hotel room.

The entertainment industry's vulnerability to privacy breaches is not limited to actresses alone. Actress Anushka Sharma took a strong stance against such invasions. When a video of her husband Virat Kohli's hotel room in Australia went viral, she took to social media to express her anger. Urging for self-control and respect for privacy, she wrote, "Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem."

HER WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the social-comedy '14 Phere, directed by Devanshu Singh, starring alongside Vikrant Massey

