 'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

She recalled that an employee from the hotel where she was staying surreptitiously placed a camera in her room.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, known for her portrayal of an IAS officer in ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, recently shared a spine-chilling incident she encountered during her stay at a hotel.

The actress brought to light a disturbing breach of privacy that has since driven her to be extra cautious.

Read Also
Kriti Kharbanda buys ₹1.07 crore Range Rover car
article-image

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Kriti candidly opened up about the unnerving occurrence while conversing with Hauterrfly. "There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films," she recounted.

She recalled that an employee from the hotel where she was staying surreptitiously placed a camera in her room. To counter such unsettling situations, Kriti now practices a vigilant habit of checking her surroundings along with her team upon checking into a hotel. "He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box," she shared, emphasizing the need for awareness and caution.

Read Also
Kriti Kharbanda Birthday: After a successful career, is the actress now shifting focus on...
article-image

SIMILAR INCIDENTS WITH OTHER CELEBS

Dia Mirza, who has recently garnered acclaim for her role in "Made In Heaven Season 2," also highlighted the importance of precautions. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed her heightened sensitivity to this issue due to videos of actresses being exploited a decade ago. This alarming incident has pushed her to be meticulous about checking for hidden cameras before settling into a hotel room.

The entertainment industry's vulnerability to privacy breaches is not limited to actresses alone. Actress Anushka Sharma took a strong stance against such invasions. When a video of her husband Virat Kohli's hotel room in Australia went viral, she took to social media to express her anger. Urging for self-control and respect for privacy, she wrote, "Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem."

Read Also
Kriti Kharbanda thanks her fans as she completes 13 years in film industry: 'You guys are the reason...
article-image

HER WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the social-comedy '14 Phere, directed by Devanshu Singh, starring alongside Vikrant Massey

Read Also
'Mithya': Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Bhagyashree review Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani’s...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zeenat Aman Shares 'Words Of Wisdom' For Men: 'Don't Be Afraid To...'

Zeenat Aman Shares 'Words Of Wisdom' For Men: 'Don't Be Afraid To...'

'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

Ameesha Patel Blames Salman Khan For Failure Of Yeh Hai Jalwa; Recalls 'Hit & Run' Incident

Ameesha Patel Blames Salman Khan For Failure Of Yeh Hai Jalwa; Recalls 'Hit & Run' Incident

'Chaand Aahe Bharega': Bollywood's Tryst With The Moon

'Chaand Aahe Bharega': Bollywood's Tryst With The Moon

Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'

Pratik Sehajpal On Working With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aakhri Sach: 'She Is Truly Inspirational'