It’s happening! Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to join Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Having a boring Sunday? Well, we’re here to make it exciting. According to the reports, Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Yes, you heard it right! We are baffled too.

Aamir Khan’s next, 'Lal Singh Chaddha', directed by Advait Chandan is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump (1994). Aamir plays a simple-minded yet loveable character. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays one of the most challenging roles of her career, will join him. Aamir plays a simple-minded guy, Kareena’s character is complex.

The script has been written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni and according to the Bollywood insider KOIMOI, Shah Rukh Khan has a role reserved for him. And no it’s not just a 60 seconds cameo, SRK is set to play an important role in the movie. Also, it doesn’t end here, Salman Khan also has a part for him in Aamir’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

According to report, Shah Rukh’s role is confirmed however Salman is yet to give it a nod.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.