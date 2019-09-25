It's a Turkey wedding for fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi

New Delhi: Fashion entrepreneur and stylist Pernia Qureshi is all set to exchange wedding vows with her long-time beau Sahil Gilani on Saturday.
And the wedding festivities have already begun. On Friday, the stylist wowed the social media with pictures of her bridal shower, for which she collaborated with online wedding planner portal WedMeGood.
The bridal shower was more a day-out for the fashionista with her bridesmaids.
Looking radiant in a fishtail lehenga and crop top from her own label, Pernia spent time with her sister Sylvia and friends - Vani Gupta, Vani Khosla, Sanya Jain and Sanjana Bedi, who were also dressed in ensembles designed by her.
"I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my closest girlfriends than a special day dedicated to them, and seeing them in ensembles that have been envisioned by me. Under Pernia Qureshi brands, we have created labels that have something to offer everyone, with our own touch," Pernia told IANSlife.
