It's 23 years of togetherness for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Los Angeles: "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating 23 years of her wedding with husband, actor Matthew Broderick. The 55-year-old actor, who married the "Godzilla" star in 1997, took to Instagram to mark the milestone moment.

"May 19th, 2020. 23 years. We've come a long way baby," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photograph of theirs from an awards event.

Parker and Broderick, 58, share three children son James, 17, and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, 10, who were born via surrogacy. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple was set to star in the Broadway revival of "Plaza Suite", which has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.