It was all fun and game: Anurag Basu gets candid about his new movie Ludo

If in Ingmar Bergman’s Seventh Seal, Antonius Block challenges Death to a game of chess, Basu’s Yamraj prefers Ludo. The quest, however, is the same, to understand the meaning of life, death and afterlife, the ideas of good and evil, heaven and hell, it is Basu’s version of a Danse Macabre.

An absurdist drama, a screwball comedy, a love anthology, Ludo is another genre-bending film where Bergman meets Tagore meets the Coen Brothers! It is very different from Basu’s previous films, thematically, it comes closest to his 2007 film, Life in a Metro, but with its visual innuendos, the buoyant music, the physical comedy, the colour scheme, the leap-of-faith moments, the Mise-en-scène, the fantasy world throbbing with real emotions, the whimsical production design, and even the use of a narrator as a plot device, it is very much part of the Anurag Basu universe.

“I don’t know! With every film, my effort is to create a different world. But maybe some elements of me seep in unconsciously. As for the narrator in the movie, it is a tool of convenience. It makes the writer’s job easy. I was actually trying not to use it, but the stories were getting too complicated to explain. However, I have decided to use this plot device sparingly in future. But to be honest, I am not sure what this ‘Anurag Basu world’ is!” says Basu when we catch up with the director over a Zoom call. Although, if you have carefully followed his films, by now you are aware that Basu is essentially a man with a plan in the garb of a whimsical eccentric.

Talking about the name Ludo, Basu insists it was not something he started out with. “I was juggling with four genres in one film. I was not sure if I would be able to pull it off. To make it easier I incorporated the game of Ludo as a metaphor, also it gave it a structure. Later, we decided to name the film Ludo. But I didn’t overthink it. It was all fun and game.”

The colour-coded world of Ludo, as with most of his recent films, is beyond the conventional, and it is a world that might require a bit of acclimatisation. Post the box office failure of his magnum opus Jagga Jasoos, a genre-bending milestone in Indian cinema, which today the audience is rediscovering thanks to Netflix, wasn’t it difficult to find the conviction to pick another unconventional story? “Post Jagga, I just went on a drive and wrote a few scripts and came back. I had four scripts and none were ‘safe’ stories. All were of different genres. I couldn’t decide which one to make. This script was, in fact, third on my priority list of four. One day, I narrated all of them to Pritam and he immediately picked this one. It also happened to be the first choice of my wife Tani. Honestly speaking I was confused, but I plunged into it and slowly realised that it was indeed the right decision,” he says adding that the box office numbers of Jagga put a dent in his pocket bit never on his conviction to keep making the movies he believes in. “Yes, I agree, post Jagga it was difficult to make these decisions, but I always had the conviction and confidence in my stories. The stories I wrote after Jagga were all unconventional. Actually with each story I was hitting it out of the park.”

But at the same time he is cautious enough to not become too self-indulgent. “I am very much aware that it is not my personal journey. Filmmaking involves a crew and you need that crew to believe in you. In fact, this film has an ensemble cast and all were my first choices. Even after Jagga, all these brilliant actors had faith in me and nobody questioned my belief in these stories, although this again is an odd film. The structure of the film itself is so different.”