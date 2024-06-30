'It Hurt My Feelings': Eddie Murphy Recalls David Spade's 'Racist' Joke About Him

American comedian and actor Eddie Murphy talked about the "racist" joke that David Spade made about him on Saturday Night Live, reported People.

He opened up about the unjust criticism and treatment he has experienced over the years, both from the media and, in particular, one joke Spade made during a December 1995 "Hollywood Minute" comedy sketch.

In the famed sketch, a picture of Murphy came on screen as Spade said, "Look children, it's a falling star, make a wish." The sketch came less than two months after the theatrical release of Murphy's film 'Vampire in Brooklyn', which Murphy said had "flopped." "It was like, 'Yo, it's in-house! I'm one of the family, and you're...with me like that?' It hurt my feelings," said Murphy.

"This is Saturday Night Live. I'm the biggest thing that ever came off that show. The show would have been off the air if I didn't go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can't just say that," Murphy continued.

"A joke has to go through these channels. So the producers thought it was okay to say that," he added.

"And all the people that have been on that show, you've never heard nobody make no joke about anybody's career. Most people that get off that show, they don't go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal."

Murphy then noted that he considered the joke "a cheap shot" and "felt it was racist." The comedian -- who didn't return to the SNL stage until years later for the show's 40th anniversary special in 2015 -- added that "in the long run, it's all good."

"I'm cool with David Spade. Cool with [SNL creator] Lorne Michaels. Went back to SNL, I'm cool with everybody. It's all love," he said. "But I had a couple of cheap shots." Spade previously said that Murphy tried to reach him several times after the skit aired, and after ignoring his calls, he finally picked up the phone. Murphy raged at Spade and brought up "valid points" about how he helped keep SNL "on the air" during their phone chat.

"I couldn't really get anything out. I was a fan, I wanted to say... I don't think I said that much," Spade recalled. "I was scared. And my feelings were so hurt because I love Eddie Murphy so much and he hated me. I'd rather just wonder if he ever thought I was funny; now I have proof he doesn't and he hates me." Spade said in his 2015 memoir Almost Interesting that he eventually regretted the "stupid" joke, reported People.