'It feels like my first film again,' shares Anushka Sharma about Chakda ’Xpress

Anushka Sharma is set to return to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) with Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, Chakda ’Xpress. The film traces the journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Anushka has started filming Chakda ’Xpress, which is being shot in India and the UK. She says, “It feels like my first film again, and I’m really excited to start this journey with Chakda ’Xpress, a film that I truly believe in. The pandemic, unfortunately, kept me away from returning to the movies despite me itching to start filming quickly. I would have loved to entertain and engage with fans and audiences way, way earlier.”

Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler. “A film of this scale needed tremendous prep in all departments, and we are glad that Chakda ’Xpress has started off in style. It is a delightful script that intends to make strong statements, and I’m proud to creatively collaborate with my producer brother, Karnesh Ssharma and my director, Prosit Roy, to tell a fascinating underdog story of a woman,” she gushes.

Jhulan succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka explains, “It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is a testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny and fought for every inch of spotlight and recognition. I hope that I can do justice to this incredible script that is inspired by Jhulan’s life and times. I’m excited to challenge myself and push myself every single day at the shoot with Chakda ’Xpress. I hope that I can deliver my best with this film.”

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda ’Xpress is slated to begin streaming on Netflix later this year.