'It feels incredibly wonderful...': Singer Armaan Malik on performing live after two years

Live performances took a hit after the Covid-19 pandemic confined everyone to the four walls of their homes. While many artistes took the virtual route to keep their fans entertained, but nothing beats the feel of a live performance. And singer Armaan Malik recently made residents of Hyderabad groove to his tunes during his live performance. Singing Butta Bomma, Bol Do Na Zara, Wajah Tum Ho, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahon, Echo and Control, Armaan was thrilled to be back on the big stage belting out numbers to a live audience. He was as also happy that people are stepping out of their homes to watch live shows again.

“It feels incredibly wonderful and refreshing to be performing live after almost two years of being cooped up. The welcome I received from the audience was magical. There's no replacement for the experience of live music. Reconnecting with those who've loved my music since my first song felt inspiring,” says Armaan.

Armaan was taking to the stage and holding the microphone to croon after two years, which felt like a lifetime to him. “It was truly an uplifting experience for me. We had a sold-out show in Hyderabad and nothing beats the feeling of being back on stage performing for my fans. Even though I created music during the lockdowns, being able to finally perform these songs in front of a live audience felt fulfilling,” Armaan shares and adds that a performer always seeks a live audience.

With normalcy returning in every sphere of life, Armaan hopes to perform in more cities across the country and the world. “Every artiste craves an audience that buys a ticket to see a live performance. I cannot express in words the feelings that engulfed me when I saw the people gathered to see me and celebrate my music. I’m grateful and I feel blessed to be doing what I do,” says Armaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indian independent acts could soon top charts internationally: Armaan Malik

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST