'It could also be Salaam-E-Ishq': Sequels on filmmaker Nikhil Advani's mind

Nikkhil Advani, the man who gave us movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-E-Ishq and D-Day, has joined the OTT bandwagon with his web series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

And buzz is the filmmaker, who is currently busy with Satyamev Jayate 2 and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, is working on two more sequels. While one is a redux of an earlier film and the other is the next season of Mumbai Diaries.

Is it D-Day sequel, we ask? “It could also be Salaam-E-Ishq,” the director cuts in, and adds, “Anthologies are trending these days. I can’t talk about what I am doing next. I have several ideas swirling inside my head. After the success of Mumbai Diaries 26/11, everyone is also waiting for its second season. I have just returned from the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in Estonia and I am trying to catch my breath,” says Nikkhil, who has also bankrolled the recent Disney+Hotstar show, The Empire.

Speaking about his critically-acclaimed Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Nikkhil says, “I never wanted to tell the story of 26/11. It is a medical drama about doctors and nurses unlike the other dramas, which have romance and unreal situations. It is a show about frontline workers and we made it before the 2020 lockdown.”

Adding further, he says, “Post 2013, there was a big change in what I was choosing and gravitating towards. Emmay Entertainment completed 10 years recently and we have produced a variety of films. But as a director, I am most comfortable with real life stories and events.”

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST