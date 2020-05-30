ISKCON accepts Shemaroo's unconditional apology over 'porn' video; will not take legal action

In an official statement, the collective said, “ISKCON is a spiritual organization which preaches and practices strict sense control. Therefore to convey that such organization and its members, followers, etc. are supporters of or associated with pornography is not only completely false but also destructive of its reputation and undermining of its good work.

ISKCON being tolerant organization does not believe in revengeful acts and always believed in acting morally, ethically and as per the law.

The CEO of Shemaroo had called us to state that had he and other top management personnel of Shemaroo seen or known about the content of the video in question they would have never published it and expressed sincere regret for failing to stop such video being put on their platform.

Further, Shemaroo has offered unconditional apology for the same and dissociated itself from the persons involved in spreading this falsehood about ISKCON. Therefore ISKCON will not proceed against Shemaroo.

We hope & pray others involved in making this video and spreading of such destructive falsehood realize that the spreading of falsehood to the detriment of ISKCON and society at large is not doing any good 0 anyone.

And therefore they also, like Shemaroo, take appropriate corrective steps to right the wrongs committed by them.”

With that being said, Surleen has stayed mum so far. ISKCON has also not mentioned if they’ve dropped legal action against her or Balraj.

For those unversed, in December 2019, Surleen did a stand-up act called ‘Kamasutra Sahi Hai’ in which she spoke about the porn ban in India. However, the opening line by her which states, “Beshak hum sab ISKCON wale hain, par andar se sab porn wale hain,” led to the outrage on social media.

ISKCON stands for International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Founded in 1966 in New York, the organisation aims to spread their love for Lord Krishna.

The now deleted video was shared by Shemaroo Comedywalas on YouTube and had over 1.5 million views.

Surleen is best known for her stint in Punjabi web-series Sleepless Nights as Lead Lady ,Comedy High School for discovery Jeet and Aadat Se Majboor which aired on SAB TV.