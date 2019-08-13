‘Ishqbaaz’ actress Niti Taylor engaged to beau Parikshit Bawa

Television actress Niti taylor announced her engagement with her long time beau Parikshit Bawa. The actress took this to Instagram and wrote “We decided on FOREVER” with a romantic picture with her to be partner.

"On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives... #PARTITAYLES", reads the post.