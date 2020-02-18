Isha Ambani looks stately in a vintage Sabyasachi lehenga

The millennial heiress, Isha Ambani Piramal, has always left everyone awestruck with her sartorial choices and that is something people believe she has inherited from her mother, Nita Ambani.

Netizens and fans of Isha’s style statement were still not quite done with their excitement over her chic orange jumpsuit and metallic gold wrap dress, when she bedazzled everyone with yet another memorable look and noteworthy outfit choice.