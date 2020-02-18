Isha Ambani looks stately in a vintage Sabyasachi lehenga

The millennial heiress, Isha Ambani Piramal, has always left everyone awestruck with her sartorial choices and that is something people believe she has inherited from her mother, Nita Ambani.
Netizens and fans of Isha’s style statement were still not quite done with their excitement over her chic orange jumpsuit and metallic gold wrap dress, when she bedazzled everyone with yet another memorable look and noteworthy outfit choice.
Isha looked nothing short of a royal princess as she donned a drool-worthy ensemble by none other than couture maestro, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The outfit was a magic mismatch and the hues made it stand out even more.
Her outfit, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, was a mint lehenga paired with a salmon pink blouse and a pistachio dupatta with chikankari work. The most eye-catching aspect of her ensemble was the unconventional Peter Pan collar of the blouse that saw embroidered golden blooms and zardozi work. Her voluminous lehenga was replete with heavy embroidery and floral applique work, and the minute gold detailing on it made it more special and sought-after.
Isha’s outfit was complemented rather well with heritage jewellery by Sabyasachi. She flaunted a statement choker encrusted with dazzling diamonds and emeralds. She paired this piece of jewellery with matching earrings, a classic maangtikka, traditional gold kadas, and a cocktail ring. Isha kept her makeup minimal and completed her look with a tiny bindi.
For all those brides-to-be who are scouting for unconventional outfit choices, this ensemble is spot on!
