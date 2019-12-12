Is Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh Pant's real-life 'Zoya Factor'?

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor' might not have worked at the box office, but their story seems to have inspired real life cricketer Rishabh Pant and actress-model Urvashi Rautela.
According to sources, Urvashi was spotted with the cricketer a night before the match for yesterday's innings between India and West Indies. The rumored-couple were seen enjoying a dinner date around 11 pm at Estella, Mumbai.
Even though Rishabh scored a zero, the team won the match against West Indies making us wonder if the 'Pagalpanti' actress was Rishabh or the team's lucky charm as the dinner happened only a night before international T20 decision-making match between the two countries.
Earlier, Urvashi was linked up with another all rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya, but the rumors were soon dumped as it was later discovered that he is dating another model Natasha Stankovic.
The actress was last seen in John Abraham, Anil Kapoor starrer 'Pagalpanti' which released this year on November 22.
