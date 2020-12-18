Is that you Dino Morea? The actor is almost unrecognisable with overgrown hair and facial frizz

Mumbai: With overgrown hair and facial frizz, we almost didn’t recognise actor Dino Morea when we spotted him outside a gym. Keeping up with the new lockdown trend, are we Dino!? ‘Hairy tales’ apart, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer, Tandav.

The Amazon Prime Video series will start streaming on January 15, 2021. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra. The series marks the digital debut of Zafar, known for directing blockbusters such as "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Bharat" and "Sultan".

The filmmaker said through "Tandav", the team's effort is to show the audience the "power-hungry world of politics." "As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavy weights in the show. "I'm excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of 'Tandav' to millions across the world," Zafar said in a statement. --With inputs from PTI