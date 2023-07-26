 'Is She Crippled?': Khushi Kapoor Receives Hate After Bodyguard Gets Drenched In Rain While Holding Her Umbrella
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to set her foot in showbiz soon with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. But even before her debut, the star kid is quite popular on social media. However, a recent incident where a drenched bodyguard was seen carrying her umbrella has left the internet upset with her.

Khushi slammed as guard holds umbrella

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday night and the celebs were seen arriving and leaving the venue, all the while trying to dodge the rain under their huge umbrellas.

As Khushi left the theatre amid the downpour, she was seen stepping out with her friends and making her way to her car while her bodyguard carried her umbrella, struggling to shield her.

And while at it, the guard was completely drenched. Khushi was seen laughing with her friend as they looked for their car amid the chaos, and her indifferent behaviour towards the soaking guard did not go down well with the netizens.

A user slammed her for not carrying her own umbrella. "Is she crippled? Why can't she carry her own umbrella. And she is giggling like a buddhu," they commented. Another wrote, "Bechare bodyguards khud bhig kar unko covered kar rahe hai".

Khushi Kapoor's acting debut

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is set to follow her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor's footsteps as she is soon set to mark her debut in showbiz.

Khushi will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which is based on the popular comic by the same name, albeit, the story will be based in India.

'The Archies' also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Agastya Nanda, among others. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix sometime later this year.

