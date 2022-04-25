Is Sara Tendulkar taking acting lessons for her big Bollywood debut?

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut, according to several media reports.

Sara has shown keen interest in acting and according to a report in Bollywood Life, she has also been taking acting lessons as she has been a part of some brand endorsements.

Although the 24-year-old has completed her studies in medicine at London University, Sara reportedly wishes to be a part of the entertainment world.

A source informed the news portal that Sara, who often maintains a low key profile, might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. Also, her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes.

Sara enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she is slowly making her way into showbiz.

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The couple has two children - Sara and Arjun.

Sara juggles between Mumbai, where her family stays, and London. She completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She is quite active on Instagram and currently enjoys a fan following of 1.9 million.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:39 PM IST