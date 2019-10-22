Is Pooja Bhatt using a Mahatma Gandhi quote to target the Modi government?

Pooja was also among several Bollywood celebs, condemned the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, being carried out to make way for a Metro carshed. She said that in a "fair, ethical, just and humane world it should be the other way around".

On work front Pooja will be seen in "Sadak 2", which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.