Is Malaika Arora fuming over Arbaaz Khan and Ujjwala Raut's Instagram flirting?

Popular reality show MTV's Supermodel of the Year is all set to commence this month. The show has a very glamourous judging panel, which includes Malaika Arora and Milind Soman, who will be joined by designer Masaba Gupta. Apart from the three, the show also has supermodel Ujjwala Raut essaying the role of a mentor to the participants.

As the show has kick-started it’s filming, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that there’s a cold war struck between Malaika and Ujjwala. The entertainment portal further states that the two divas are also involved in a major catfight on the sets.

Apparently, Ujjwala has allegedly been gloating about the advances made by Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She is letting the crew know about their exchange of texts on Instagram, and that she also shares pictures from the sets with him. This has made it difficult from producers, who are trying to film the show, while keeping the two ladies apart on set.

According to sources mentioned in the report, Ujjwala is determined to be "the most talked-about person on the show." Meanwhile, Malaika is handling the situation with a lot more grace.

Malaika and Arbaaz pulled the plug on their marriage of seventeen years. While the former is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, the latter confirmed his relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani. On the other hand, Ujjwala was married to Craig Maxwell from 2004 to 2011 and has a daughter named Ksha.