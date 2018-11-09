Is it practical for Salman Khan to donate 90 per cent of his earnings and live a lavish lifestyle? Find out

About a year ago Salman Khan made it to the headlines that read, “Salman Khan donates 90 per cent of his income to charity”. A leading daily also quoted the star’s sister Alvira stating that “he had not even signed a cheque till he was 48, he is completely detached from money”. But if we arrange it in a timeline of events that have occurred in Salman’s life, one might wonder does this statement really fit to be true.