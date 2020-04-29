Irrfan Khan death: Actor buried at Versova Kabristan in presence of family and friends

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday. He was 53. Irrfan Khan was buried in the presence of his family, close relatives and friends at 3 pm on Wednesday.
An official statement from the actor's representative read: "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."
Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, was admitted to the hospital owing to colon infection. Irrfan was also battling a rare form of cancer.
It was only last week that the actor lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur. The actor was unable to attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.
The actor was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.
