Makers of supernatural thriller 'Cobra' unveil first look of Irfan Pathan as Aslan Yilmaz

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, October 27, treated fans with the first look of his Tamil debut film ‘Cobra’.
The makers of ‘Cobra’ shared the poster revealing Pathan’s character name - Aslan Yilmaz. He will be essaying the role of a French Interpol officer.
It stars Chiyaan Vikram as the lead and will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.
Reportedly, Vikram will be donning 20 something looks in the film.
Ajay shared the poster on Pathan’s birthday and wrote, "Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear @IrfanPathan sir. Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you... Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead.”
Back in July, the cricketer-turned actor shared some behind-the-scenes on Twitter. Irfan wrote, "What an Interpol officer doing in Kolkata?? #shoot #movie #cobra #throwback @AjayGnanamuthu”
According to a report by India Today, Pathan said that he loved working with Vikram because he is a simple man despite all the success. “Whenever I meet him on the sets, we used to have a wonderful time,” he said.
The film did intend to shoot a major sequence in Russia but it got stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Ajay shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Government!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!”
The makers also dropped its first track 'Thumbi Thullal', featuring Vikram and co-star Srinidhi Shetty. It has been composed by AR Rahman.
The film will reportedly wrap up by end of this year. It will also feature KS Ravikumar, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya, and Babu Antony.