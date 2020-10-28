Makers of supernatural thriller 'Cobra' unveil first look of Irfan Pathan as Aslan Yilmaz

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, October 27, treated fans with the first look of his Tamil debut film ‘Cobra’.

The makers of ‘Cobra’ shared the poster revealing Pathan’s character name - Aslan Yilmaz. He will be essaying the role of a French Interpol officer.

It stars Chiyaan Vikram as the lead and will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Reportedly, Vikram will be donning 20 something looks in the film.

Ajay shared the poster on Pathan’s birthday and wrote, "Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear @IrfanPathan sir. Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you... Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead.”