'Iranis Are Ready For Peace...Bring Gas Cylinder': Boman Irani's Hilarious Take On Donald Trump's Statement- Watch VIDEO

Boman Irani's Hilarious Take On Donald Trump's Statement- Watch VIDEO |

After US President Donald Trump announced that he is in talks with Iranians to negotiate the conflict with Israel, Bollywood actor Boman Irani reacted with a humorous twist. Taking to Instagram, he joked, "The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump," playfully turning the statement into a pun on the Irani community. He further quipped that while the “Iranis” are open to talks, Trump would have to bring a gas cylinder in return.

In his recently uploaded Instagram video, Boman said, "As you make know it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis and three people have been beckoned." He added that the talks would involve himself, Smriti Irani, and Aruna Irani. The actor continued, "I am ready to do anything for peace. I have only one problem, I won't go to Washington."

He went on to add that it would be better if Trump came to Mumbai instead, specifically Dadar Parsi Colony. He joked, "We'll feed them, we'll feed the dhansak, custard. But, if they will bring gas cylinder then I think it will make life very very smooth for all of us."

Fans in the comment section thoroughly enjoyed his humour. One user wrote, "Sir this was too good. Initially I thought Mr. Trump actually wants to meet Iranis. Baad mein mera tubelight ON hua."

Boman's hilarious take came after Iran firmly denied reports of ongoing negotiations with the United States. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters took a jab at Trump, saying, "Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?" He further mocked the situation, adding, "Don’t call your failure an agreement." His remarks come even as Donald Trump continues to insist that talks are underway. Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed the US is engaging with the "right people" in Iran and that Tehran wants a deal "so badly," despite repeated denials.