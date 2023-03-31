IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna grooves to Naatu Naatu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit also perform at opening ceremony; watch videos

It's time for the most awaited sports event of the country, the Indian Premiere League 2023. On March 31, Friday, IPL began with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where singer Arijit Singh and actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia wooed the audience with their stunning performances.

Arijit sang his superhit songs like 'Kesariya', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai', 'Lehra Do' and 'Dance Ka Bhoot' among others.

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared a video in which Arijit is seen performing at the event. Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia set the stage on fire with her energetic performance. Dressed in a shimmery outfit, the actress was seen grooving to the song Tam Tam.

Here's a glimpse of her performance:

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna grooved to Oscar-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu. She looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga.

Take a look:

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) began with the clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

