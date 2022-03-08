International Women's Day 2022: From Neha Dhupia to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs extend wishes

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to celebrate the greatness, kindness and contribution of all such women. The day was recognized by the United Nations in 1975.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, in a tweet thread, actress Neha Dhupia cuddled mental health and wrote, "...are all you mamas ok… jus remember you are all doing a great job! And yes we are right in time to say this too… happy womens day."

While, actor Ajay Devgn took to share a GIF which was a shootout of acknowledgment of the special ladies in his life. His tweet caption read, "Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way."

Take a look at some Bollywood celebrities' reactions on International Women's Day 2022:

