International Film Festival of India To Present Best Web Series Award, Announces Anurag Thakur

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has announced the addition of a new award category to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that will be presented to a show for its "artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact".

The Best Web Series Award will be given to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language, Thakur said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.

"India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories," the Union minister tweeted.

Thakur also said the award aims to "incentivise and create investment opportunities in India's OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth and innovation of the OTT industry".

The Best Web Series Award will be incorporated in the festival, starting from this year's 54th edition set to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

The festival previously awarded talents across seven major categories -- Golden Peacock for Best Film, Silver Peacock for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Debut Feature Film of a Director, Special Jury Award and Special Mention by the Jury.

