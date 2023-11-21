International Emmy Awards 2023: Complete List Of Winners 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
The 51st edition of the International Emmy Awards was held in a grand affair in New York. Here’s the complete list of winners.
Best Performance by an Actor: Martin Freeman in The Responder - United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress: La Caida [Dive] - Mexico as well as Best TV Movie/Mini-Series
There was a tie for Comedy between Derry Girls - Season 3 - United Kingdom and Vir Das: Landing - India
Best Documentary: Mariupol: The People's Story - United Kingdom
Best Drama Series: The Empress - Germany
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil - Brazil
Best Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] -France
Best Sports Documentary: Harley & Katya - Australia
Best Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets] - Turkey
Best Kids Animation: The Smeds and The Smoos - United Kingdom
Best Kids Factual: Built To Survive - Australia
Best Kids Live-Action: Heartbreak High - Australia
