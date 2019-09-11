Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian coming to India for India Poker Championship

Goa: Instagram king and celebrity millionaire Dan Bilzerian, with over 28 million followers on Instagram and over 42 million followers across all social media platforms known for his flashy lifestyle and high stakes poker games on his first-ever visit to India.

He will make a star-studded appearance on 15th September 2019 at Big Daddy Casino, Asia's Largest offshore Gaming & Entertainment Destination. It is also the venue for India Poker Championship (IPC), country's biggest poker extravaganza from 11-15 September 2019 with whopping 3 crores GTD.

"We are very excited and overwhelmed to have the Big Daddy of Poker, Dan Bilzerian at Big Daddy Casino, Goa. Dan's visit to our casino for the poker event will surely intensify the excitement among Poker players and raise the stakes manifold", said Lakhram Goyal, Director at Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited.

"Also we would like to state that it's a privilege for Big Daddy Casino, Goa to be partnering with Spartan Poker to host this year's India Poker Championship (IPC) 2019, country's most prestigious Poker Championship and welcome Poker players from all over the country", added Lakhram.

"India Poker Championship (IPC), starting from 11-15 September 2019 taking place onboard the uber-luxurious Big Daddy Casino in Panjim, Goa will have five days of intense poker action. It will see four big events i.e. freeze-out, high roller, head hunter and of course the highlight feature in the finale", said Amin Rozani, Co-founder and MD of the Spartan Poker.

The Big Daddy Casino promises to enthrall the participants of IPC and all the visitors with the best of world-class gaming experience, equipped with gaming equipments at par with Las Vegas & Macau, rolling out big fortunes, big wins, big entertainment, gourmet experiences to delight F & B aficionados, along with a unique blend of gaming and high living.

Dan Bilzerian is one of the world's most successful professional poker players, winning over USD 50 million in a single year. Multi-millionaire Dan has won millions of dollars over the years and has a net worth of a whopping USD 150 Million. A regular on the high-stakes poker scene and an adventurous daredevil, Dan seeks adventures both in and out of the Gaming arena. Bluff Magazine voted Bilzerian the funniest poker player and his humour can be seen on his witty Instagram posts.

The championship gets bigger and better with Dan's visit as a very special guest, so be there to catch the Big Daddy of Poker live in action at Big Daddy Goa where he is likely to play a series of games with top high-stakes Indian players at IPC. The India Poker Championship runs from 11th - 15th September 2019.

