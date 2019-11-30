Instagram asks Atul Khatri to follow PM Modi because he followed Disha Patani and Twitter can't keep calm

Instagram users are aware of several accounts being suggested whenever they follow a popular personality. Recently, comedian Atul Khatri shared his ordeal on Twitter, when Instagram suggested him to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because he followed Bollywood actress Disha Patani.
The 51-year-old who has 153k followers on the photo sharing app, posted a screenshot on Twitter and wrote, "Hey Instagram! What's wrong with you? How are they related??"
Twitter went berserk and posted hilarious comments on the post. One user wrote, "Both have fascination for Tiger", while another commented, "Of course they are related. Desh kis taraf badh raha hai dono ko Disha patani." Here are some the reactions.
That being said, Disha is indeed gaining popularity for her sizzling posts that rule Instagram. Recently, the Bharat actress posted a monochrome picture chilling by the pool, wearing a strapless two-piece bikini. Not just that, the Bharat actress has her feed filled with pictures posing in Calvin Klein lingerie.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, as well as in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.
