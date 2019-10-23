Inside Pictures: Malaika celebrates birthday with BFFs Kareena, Karisma, Natasha Poonawala

The stunning Malaika Arora turned 44 on Tuesday, October 22 and had a private birthday bash in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair with her close friends and family, as they enjoyed the night dancing and having fun.
The private bash included her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Mohit Marwah, Kunal Rawal among others. In one of the videos, Malaika was seen grooving to the tunes of Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kaun Nachdi’. In another video, Arjun was also spotted dancing to ‘Proper Patola’ and ‘Aankh Marey’ from Simmba.
Earlier this year in May, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went public with their relationship when she attended the premiere of India’s Most Wanted. Since then they have gone Instagram official, have been on several trips together and are often spotted together at events. But, there’s no marriage on cards as well for the couple.
With inputs from Bollywood Hungama
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)