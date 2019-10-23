Inside Pictures: Malaika celebrates birthday with BFFs Kareena, Karisma, Natasha Poonawala

The stunning Malaika Arora turned 44 on Tuesday, October 22 and had a private birthday bash in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair with her close friends and family, as they enjoyed the night dancing and having fun.

The private bash included her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Mohit Marwah, Kunal Rawal among others. In one of the videos, Malaika was seen grooving to the tunes of Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kaun Nachdi’. In another video, Arjun was also spotted dancing to ‘Proper Patola’ and ‘Aankh Marey’ from Simmba.