Inside Pics: Taimur paints his face like a tiger at Karan Johar’s twins' birthday bash

Karan Johar turned host as he threw a grand party for his twins Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Spotted at the party were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan and along with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.
Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji too joined the party with their little ones. Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam was also seen. Even though their birthday is on 7th February, celebrations began in advance with a lavish fun-filled bash for toddlers.
Pictures from the star-studded birthday party have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen painting his face like a tiger but in green paint. Meanwhile, mother Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen posing with Twinkle Khanna and Rani Mukerji.
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam who was at the party was seen holding Karan's hand in one of the pictures. Karan Johar's close friend Kajol was also present and posed with Karan and his mother for a picture.
Other star kids such as Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and others were also present at the party.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)