Inside Pics: Taimur paints his face like a tiger at Karan Johar’s twins' birthday bash

Karan Johar turned host as he threw a grand party for his twins Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Spotted at the party were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan and along with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji too joined the party with their little ones. Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam was also seen. Even though their birthday is on 7th February, celebrations began in advance with a lavish fun-filled bash for toddlers.