Inside Pics: Priyanka and Nick’s new LA mansion worth Rs 144 cr has 7 bedrooms, movie theatre and a lot more!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month. The couple who resided in a crib worth $6.5 million in Beverly Hills which Nick had bought in 2018 will no longer be their address in the days to come.

Nickyanka have decided to sell their home to 22-year-old tennis phenom Naomi Osaka for $6.9 million. So where are they heading now? The couple have invested on a property in Encino compound, Los Angeles.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Priyanka and Nick have shelled out a whopping $20 million for their first pad together. Since the former Miss World and her hubby have a large family on both sides, they wanted a space big enough to accommodate many at a time.

The report states, that their new house has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and comes with a host of other luxurious amenities. It has a camera-watched gate and an attached guardhouse for security reasons and an underground garage with a capacity of at least 12 luxury vehicles. Their double-height living room offers them a majestic view of the landscapes and mountain ranges on the distant horizon.