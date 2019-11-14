Inside Pics: Priyanka and Nick’s new LA mansion worth Rs 144 cr has 7 bedrooms, movie theatre and a lot more!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month. The couple who resided in a crib worth $6.5 million in Beverly Hills which Nick had bought in 2018 will no longer be their address in the days to come.
Nickyanka have decided to sell their home to 22-year-old tennis phenom Naomi Osaka for $6.9 million. So where are they heading now? The couple have invested on a property in Encino compound, Los Angeles.
According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Priyanka and Nick have shelled out a whopping $20 million for their first pad together. Since the former Miss World and her hubby have a large family on both sides, they wanted a space big enough to accommodate many at a time.
The report states, that their new house has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and comes with a host of other luxurious amenities. It has a camera-watched gate and an attached guardhouse for security reasons and an underground garage with a capacity of at least 12 luxury vehicles. Their double-height living room offers them a majestic view of the landscapes and mountain ranges on the distant horizon.
That’s not all, Priyanka and Nick's new mansion also has a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court, restaurant-quality wet bar, movie theatre with an IMAX-worthy screen and a mirrored-wall gymnasium.
