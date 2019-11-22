Inside pics: Kartik Aaryan's parents surprise him on 29th birthday

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turns 29 today, and the lovely gesture by his parents will remind you of your childhood birthday surprises.
Kartik returned last night post his Dostana 2 schedule, was surprised by his parents with cakes and decorations at his home, of which, he shared few pictures with the fans on social media, captioning "Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...❤️"
Planning to keep it a working birthday, Kartik will be promoting his upcoming movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' alongside his co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Releasing on Dec 6, the movie has been directed by Muddassar Aziz and produced under Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
Besides, the actor has wrapped up his Punjab's final schedule for Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.